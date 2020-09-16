Myron Wayne Pundt, 57, lost his year-and-a-half long battle with cancer in Iowa City, on Sept. 14, 2020.



Friends may call after noon Friday, Sept. 18, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, where the family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Then a memorial service will be at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Dean Graber officiating. Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance.



A Celebration of Life for Myron will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Myron & Kris's in Aledo.

