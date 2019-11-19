|
|
In loving memory of Nancy L. Lammering
With the Christmas season fast approaching, I am reminded there will be an empty seat at the table and the best gingerbread house making judge will not be here to render the verdict.
Aunt Nan was born on April 11, 1929, the youngest daughter of John R. and Mabel Snyder Lammering, and the first in the family to be born in a hospital. Aunt Nan graduated from Keokuk High School and went to work at Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator, and, at the time of her retirement, Aunt Nan was a supervisor. After retirement, Aunt Nan worked for the Keokuk Area Hospital as a switchboard operator, and at Walmart in Keokuk as a sales clerk. Aunt Nan's outgoing personality and perpetual smilt were a blessing to all who came in contact with her.
Aunt Nan was a faithful member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Keokuk, Iowa, and was an active member of Mary Larson Circle.
Aunt Nan passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Montrose Health Center in Montrose, Iowa, with beloved family by her side. Aunt Nan was preceded in death by her parents, John R. and Mabel Snyder Lammering; three sisters, Jean Naylor, Erna Heule, and Marjorie Roberts; two brothers, Samuel Lammering in infancy, and Jack Lammering; and Aunt Nam is survived by one sister-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Aunt Nan loved family, animals and life, and a celebration of Aunt Nan's life will commence at the hour of 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk, Iowa.
When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019