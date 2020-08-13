Nancy Lee Martin, 79, of Keokuk, passed away Monday, Aug.10, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
Nancy was born April 10, 1941, in Julesburg, Colo., the daughter of Lawrence and Ruth (Seidel) Lehn.
She graduated from Chapel High School in Nebraska in 1958, and went on to receive her bachelor's in education in 1962 from Nebraska Wesleyan.
On Aug. 12, 1962, she was united in marriage with John Lewis Martin in Julesburg. He preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2012.
A resident of Keokuk since 1971, Nancy was employed as an elementary teacher for over 30 years, spending the majority of her career at George Washington Elementary School.
She was a dedicated member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Keokuk for over 50 years. Her life in the church included singing in the choir, being a member of United Methodist Women, and serving on many committees and boards. Nancy was extremely active in the Keokuk community, including serving on the board of the Keokuk Concert Association for many years. She was a life-long member of PEO and served as president for two years, and was also a member of Questers. Nancy will also be remembered by many for her involvement at the Hoerner YMCA.
Nancy is survived by three children: Jeffrey Martin and his wife Caren of Greensboro, N.C., and their children Andrew, Benjamin and Samuel; Christopher Martin and his wife Tamara of Ames; and Jennifer Ciosek and her husband Michael of Phoenix, Arizona, and their children Zane and Olivia; and her brother Robert Lehn of Ogallala, Neb.; and many friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband John.
Nancy's life will be remembered with a funeral service and celebration of life at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church, the Hoerner YMCA, and the Grand Theatre.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home of Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.