|
|
Nancy Mae Baker, 66, of Montrose, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk.
She was born on June 13, 1953, in Monmouth, Ill., the daughter of William Earl Smith Jr. and Beulah Caldona Daniels Smith. She graduated from Vermont-Ipava-Tablegrove High School with the class of 1971.
On Dec. 3, 1971, Nancy was united in marriage with Everett Leroy Baker in Beardstown, Ill. He preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 2019.
She had been employed at the Montrose Health Center in Montrose.
Nancy enjoyed going fishing and watching the owls, which were her favorite birds. She loved her dog, JoJo, who was her constant companion. She was a people person and enjoyed the company of her friends. Most of all, Nancy's favorite thing to do was to spend time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family.
She is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Bobby) Hunkeapillar of Montrose and Amy Calhoun of Montrose; one son, Ricky Baker of Fort Madison; seven grandchildren, Alyssa Hunkeapillar, Desiray Hunkeapillar, Aaron Baker, Mason Baker, Halie Abernathy, Katelyn Calhoun and Kendra Calhoun; two great-grandchildren, Alexis Hunkeapillar and Jackson Schrader-Hagmeier; one brother, Gene Smith of Vermont, Ill.; four sisters, Judy Tilton of Vermont, Ill., Penny (John) Wade of Galesburg, Cindy (Randy) Hale of Alexis, Ill., and Peggy (Bob) McKenzie of Canton, Ill.; along with many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Katie Hunkeapillar and Justin Abernathy; and one sister, Mary Lou Smith.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, at Vigen Memorial Home in Montrose, with Elaine Foley officiating. Burial will be in the Montrose Cemetery.
Visitation will be held after 1 p.m., Wednesday, at Vigen Memorial Home in Montrose, with the family meeting with friends from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the family.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020