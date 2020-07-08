Natalie Evelyn Mitchell Kinkeade, nicknamed "Honey," 95, of St. Francisville, Mo., died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her son's home near Revere, Mo.



She was the daughter of the late Adelbert Colson and Iva Maye West Mitchell. She was a 10th generation of Thomas Mayhew.



Natalie was born Jan. 16, 1925, at her grandma Agnes Mudrock West's beautiful farm, and grew up at Quansoo, Chilmark, Mass., the oldest house on Martha's Vineyard Island where the Mayhew family descendants lived for 348 years. She was also an 11th generation descendant of John Howland, one of the Mayflower Pilgrims.



She attended grammar school in Chilmark and graduated in 1943 from Tisbury High School in Vineyard Haven, Mass. Later, she attended college in Keokuk.



On Nov. 26, 1943, she was united in marriage with George William Kinkeade in Apalachicola, Fla. He preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 1994.



Natalie worked at the Menemsha Inn in Chilmark and as an air raid warden plane spotter during World War II, and had people put out cigarettes and draw dark drapes because of the Radar Station at Peaked Hill. She worked at the USO and gave jewelry lessons, folded bandages, knitted sweaters and socks, and made many cakes and meals for service men and women. She was certified in atomic warfare, taken at college. She worked at Tisbury High School, at the Arrowhead Bowl in Keokuk, City Directory, and 33 years at Keokuk Community and Southeastern Community College. She loved the students. She worked four years helping set up the Pamida Store in Keokuk.



Natalie was a member and former secretary/treasurer of the St. Francisville United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years. She was a member of the Clematis Garden Club, Women of the Moose, and Keokuk Area Hospital Auxiliary for over 50 years. She was past president of the League of Women Voters and PTA secretary.



She and George helped with Cub and Boy Scouts. She loved her angus cows, farming, gardening and planting flowers. In addition, she loved flying and bowling. She cherished her family and always appreciated a lovely dinner prepared by Rita and spending time with all of them at George and Rita's home. Her grandchildren were very precious to her as well as her black lab, Barney, and beagle, Quansoo.



She is survived by a son, George Adelbert Kinkeade and his wife, Rita, of Revere; three granddaughters, Gretchen Haage (Kevin Koch) of Montrose; Amy (Jeremy) Leisenring of Keokuk, and Tina (Michael) Haage of Keokuk; eight great grandchildren, Andrew (Mauree) Haage of Oskaloosa, Jacob Haage of Montrose, Andrea Leisenring and fiance Nate Palmer of Fountain Green, Ill., and Nathan (Riley) Leisenring, Shawn Haage and fiancé Brittani Washburne, Shelby Haage, Hunter Haage and Dakota Haage, all of Keokuk; six great-great-grandchildren, Shane, Cayson and Mayson Haage, Addison Palmer, and Landon and Harper Haage; also several cousins, nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Donald Mitchell and Colson West Mitchell; two sisters, Margaret Tilton and Elaine Mahoney; her grandparents Capt. West Mitchell and Sophroina Hancock Mitchell, who owned whaling ships in Massachusetts.



Graveside services for Natalie will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Sand Cemetery in St. Francisville, with the Rev. Goldie Laymon officiating.



Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Clark Co. Local Cancer Fund, Sand Cemetery, or the St. Francisville United Methodist Church.



Arrangements are being handled by Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, Mo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store