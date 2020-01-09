|
|
Neal Lassmann, 84, of Fort Madison, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Fort Madison Community Hospital.
He was born on March 19, 1935, in Fort Madison, to Walter and Ruth Neil Lassmann. In May of 1985, he married Wanita Pentecost.
Neal worked at Midwest Wax Paper and Burroughs for 47 years. He was a member of the Ft. Madison City Band for 56 years. He enjoyed playing the piano and and played in the Doyle Hoyer Orchestra, The Commanders with Dean Toops and Craig Wilkin's band. Neal was a member of the Montrose Presbyterian Church and played the piano there.
He served in the US Army.
Survivors include his wife, Wanita Lassmann of Fort Madison; three step sons, Dennis McGeehon of Fort Madison, William McGeehon of Iowa and Clinton McGeehon of Fort Madison; one step daughter, Nancy Gillette of Fort Madison; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter; one brother, Terry Lassmann of Fort Madison; four nieces and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a step grandson, Steven Gillette
The family will meet with friends 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service with military rites will be held immediately following the visitation at Montrose Cemetery, with Pastor Nancy Love officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Montrose Presbyterian Church and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020