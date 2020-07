Or Copy this URL to Share

Nedra "Mae" Eslinger, 68, of LaBelle, Mo., died Monday, July 6, 2020, at the LaBelle Manor Care Center in LaBelle, Mo.



A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Vigen Memorial Home in Kahoka, Mo., with the Rev. Mike Myers officiating. Burial will be in the New Woodville Cemetery, rural Wyaconda, Mo.



Visitation will be from 2–4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with family meeting with friends at that time.

