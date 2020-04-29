|
Neoma Helen Winn, 76, of Keokuk, passed away April 27, 2020, at her home in Keokuk.
Neoma was born June 18, 1943, to Floyd and Helen (Atwater) Clark.
She was united in marriage with Tom Hendricksmeyer on February 20, 1965, in Keokuk. He preceded her in death in 2008. She was united in marriage with Michael F. Winn on May 18, 2013. He survives.
Neoma lived in rural Clark County Missouri, until she was 12 years old, where she attended Ashton grade school. Her family then moved to Keokuk, where she lived and graduated with the class of 1961. Neoma worked many years as a dry cleaner, she started her career at Delaney's cleaners and managed Holiday 1-Hour cleaners for several years. She also worked for Artistic Cleaners. Neoma was very involved in her faith; she was one of the 13 original members of the Keokuk Christian Youth Fellowship, which later became the Pentecostal Christian Fellowship Church. She was also a founding member of Church of the Full Gospel, where she faithfully attended. Neoma loved her grandchildren very much. She also had several "adopted" kids and grandkids that she loved. Neoma enjoyed doing family history and traveling to several places to further her search. She enjoyed doing activities with the Keokuk Senior High class of 1961.
She is survived by her husband, Michael F. Winn of Keokuk; one brother, Lester (Jeanie) Clark of Keokuk; three sons, Richard (Ramona) Hendricksmeyer of Fulton, Mo., and Steve (Linda) Hendricksmeyer and Jason (Denise) Hendricksmeyer, both of Keokuk; three stepchildren, Mary (Eugene) Umstead of Carthage, Ill., Michael (Trinette) Winn of Keokuk, and Becky (Mickey) Smith of Clear Brook, Va.; three grandchildren, Benjamin Hendricksmeyer, Alex Hendricksmeyer, and Jacob Hendricksmeyer, all of Keokuk; two nephews, Michael (Lexi) Clark of Keokuk, and Kevin (Kate) Sims Clark of Tiffin, Iowa; one great-nephew, Ryder Clark of Keokuk; along with several step-grandchildren, Thomas Bennett, Andrea Acosta, Brandon and Steven Mundell, and Michael and Colton Winn; and several step-great-grandchildren.
Neoma was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Tom Hendricksmeyer.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, friends may sign the book from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk.
A funeral service will be held for all who would like to attend on Friday, May 1, at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Full Gospel, 2201 Timea St., Keokuk. However, we do ask that you still adhere to all of the safety precautions and government guidelines set in place. Wear a mask, sanitize and wash hands, and maintain a distance of 6 feet.
Memorials in honor of Neoma may be made to the Church of the Full Gospel or Lee County Hospice.
Neoma will be laid to rest in Oakland Cemetery, next to her first husband, Tom Hendricksmeyer, following the service.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020