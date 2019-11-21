Home

Nicholas Charles Jackson


1961 - 2019
Nicholas Charles Jackson Obituary
Nicholas Charles Jackson, 58, of Davenport, formerly of Keokuk, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home.

He was born Oct. 22, 1961, in Keokuk, the son of Corydon and Donna Teller Jackson.

Nicholas graduated from Keokuk High School with the Class of 1980.

He had been employed as a supervisor at Fruehauf in Fort Madison, and later as a brick mason in Davenport.

Nicholas was an outdoorsman at heart and enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles. He loved hanging out with his friends and always enjoyed a good, cold beer.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Riddle of Montrose; one sister, Patty Jackson of Fort Madison; one brother, Mike Jackson of Montrose; and one niece, Carlie Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his father; his stepfather, Victor Riddle; his grandparents; one nephew, Tony Jackson; and one niece, Nicole Jackson.

A private family graveside service will be held.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
