Nina M. (Rhodes) Rubemeyer
1937 - 2020
Nina M. Rubemeyer, 83, of Fort Madison, passed away at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital.

She was born on July 18, 1937, in Carthage, Ill., to Charley and Willena Cravens Rhodes. On June 13, 1965, she married Lloyd McVay, and he passed away in February of 1979. She then married William Rubemeyer on June 6, 1989, and he passed away in June of 1997.

Nina worked at Methode Electronics and various places as a cook.

She was a member of the First Christian Church. Nina enjoyed reading, crocheting, cooking and playing bingo. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Lloyd (Pam)McVay of Warsaw, Ill., and Brian (Debbie) McVay of Keokuk; one daughter, Kelli (Randy) Ellison of Donnellson; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; nine brothers, Billy, Albert, Raymond, Leonard, Charles, Richard, Freddie and Floyd Rhodes and one in infancy; three sisters, Dorothy Thurman, Rose Mary Frey and Rebecca Sue Mortimer.

The memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. with Rev. Leslie Dalstra officiating. The family will meet with friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

A memorial has been established in her memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
