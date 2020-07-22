Norma F. Quesenberry, 86, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 11:13 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, Ill.



Norma was born June 13, 1934, the daughter of Frank and Nancy (Seigfreid) Brown, in Niota, Ill.



On Feb 4, 1962, she was united in marriage with Marvin D. Quesenberry in Pontoosuc, Ill. He preceded her in death in 2001.



Norma enjoyed hanging her clothes outside to dry and also gardening and canning. She loved taking care of her grandchildren.



Norma is survived by her children, Duane Quesenberry of Carthage, Calvin (Jenny) Quesenberry of Carthage, Larry Quesenberry of Macomb, Ill., and Sharon (Lyle) Page of Montrose; grandchildren, Amanda (Kelly) Osborne, Travis Page, and Madison Quesenberry, Bryor Quesenberry and Ryan Quesenberry; one great-grandchild due in September; and a sister, Mary Black of Burnside, Ill.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; and four sisters, Eileen, Myrtle, Hazel and Lee.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24 at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial to follow in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage. Social distancing and masks are appreciated.



A memorial fund has been established.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

