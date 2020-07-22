1/1
Norma F. Quesenberry
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma F. Quesenberry, 86, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 11:13 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, Ill.

Norma was born June 13, 1934, the daughter of Frank and Nancy (Seigfreid) Brown, in Niota, Ill.

On Feb 4, 1962, she was united in marriage with Marvin D. Quesenberry in Pontoosuc, Ill. He preceded her in death in 2001.

Norma enjoyed hanging her clothes outside to dry and also gardening and canning. She loved taking care of her grandchildren.

Norma is survived by her children, Duane Quesenberry of Carthage, Calvin (Jenny) Quesenberry of Carthage, Larry Quesenberry of Macomb, Ill., and Sharon (Lyle) Page of Montrose; grandchildren, Amanda (Kelly) Osborne, Travis Page, and Madison Quesenberry, Bryor Quesenberry and Ryan Quesenberry; one great-grandchild due in September; and a sister, Mary Black of Burnside, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; and four sisters, Eileen, Myrtle, Hazel and Lee.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24 at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial to follow in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage. Social distancing and masks are appreciated.

A memorial fund has been established.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Printy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Printy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Printy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved