King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Norma I. Nave


1925 - 2019
Norma I. Nave Obituary
Norma I. Nave, 94, of Fort Madison, passed away at 6:04 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at her home.
She was born on Jan. 5, 1925, in Fort Madison, to John and Ruth White Roxlau. Norma married Worth Taylor and they later divorced. On Aug. 6, 1960, she married Lester W. Nave in Kahoka, Mo., and he passed away on July 10, 2004.
Norma worked at Sheaffer Pen Co. and IAAP. She and her husband owned and operated the 12th Street Tavern for 27 years and retired in 1987.
She enjoyed being outdoors and working at flea markets. She was a member of AARP, Amvets Club and the Ft. Madison Senior Citizens. She was a Cubs fan and a Jeff Gordan and Tiger Woods fan.
Survivors include four grandchildren; several grandchildren, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a daughter Sharon Richers.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Soldiers' Circle, Oakland Cemetery, with Rev. Dean Graber officiating.
King-Lynk Funeral Home is assisting the family and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
