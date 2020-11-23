1/1
Norma Lee Whewell
1935 - 2020
Norma Lee Whewell, 85, formerly of Carthage, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at her home in Yorkville, Ill.

Norma was born June 22, 1935, the daughter of Floyd and Helen (Shanks) Flynn in Keokuk.

On Oct. 12, 1952, she was united in marriage with Donald P. Whewell at the United Methodist Church in Carthage. He preceded her in death in 2007. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage on the farm in Carthage, where they raised their four daughters.

Over the years Norma was involved with her daughters' activities as a Sunday school teacher, 4-H leader, and Girl Scout leader. She also enjoyed following local and national sports. In their later years she and Don were actively involved in their grandchildren's activities. They still enjoyed sports and also traveling in their RV and serving as camp hosts. Don and Norma were actively involved in the Flying Farmers, hosting an Illinois State Flying Farmers' Fly-In at their farm in 1982.

Norma is survived by her four daughters, Kathy (Karl) Kuehn of Hickory, N.C., Becky Kunz of Washington, D.C., Jeannie (Bob) Johnson of Waterman, Ill., and Linda (Pete) Graham of Pocatello, Idaho; three grandsons, Eric, Christopher and Cole; three granddaughters, Christina, Allison and Natalie; eight great-grandchildren, Nolan, Cooper, Diesel, Darby, Ethan, Henry, Liam and McKinley; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and a community of life-long friends.

Private family services are planned.

Memorials may be directed to the Leukemia Cancer Society, Hearts of Hancock Humane Society, or the charity of your choice.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
