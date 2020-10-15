Ola Mae Watson, 81, of Kahoka, Mo., died at 2:46 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. at Fort Madison Community Hospital in Fort Madison.



Funeral services honoring the life of Ola Mae will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka. The Rev. Shawn McAfee will officiate. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in rural Ashley, Mo.



Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the funeral home, and again on Saturday morning, with family present from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.

