Omer D. Cady
1941 - 2020
Omer D. Cady, 79, of Keokuk, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 12, 1941, in Keokuk, the son of John and Velma Rose Cady.

Omer was employed with Keokuk Contractors as a heavy equipment operator for 30 years before his retirement in 1995.

He was a member of Anchor of Hope Church in Keokuk.

Omer enjoyed driving stock cars and from 1972-1976 drove in many stock car races. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles. Omer was a talented musician and loved to play guitar, sing and entertain others.

He is survived by his son, Danny (Brenda) Cady of Oklahoma; two step-daughters, Debra (Steven) Cline and Mary Jo Gray, all of Oklahoma; two step-sons, Ronnie Gray of Oklahoma, and John (Julie) Gray of Nauvoo, Ill.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother Raymond Cady of Hamilton, Ill.; a special friend, Dixie Saltzgaver of Montrose; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Richard Dwayne Cady; one grandson, William D. Cady; five brothers, Gene, John and Roger Cady, Clyde "Jack" Malmgren and Nelson "Bud" Malmgren; and one sister, Verona Arlene Cady.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Anchor of Hope Church in Keokuk, with the Rev. Marilyn Curtis officiating. Burial will be in the Ashton Cemetery in Ashton, Mo.

Visitation will be on Monday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the family meeting with friends from 6-8 p.m.

Social distancing requirements will be in place and attendees may be limited according to those requirements. Masks are strongly encouraged at the church and at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Anchor of Hope Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
