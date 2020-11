Or Copy this URL to Share

Opal Irene (Harris) French Morrow, 98, of Rockford, Ill., formerly of Basco, Ill., died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her home in Rockford.



Opal's life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, Ill. Burial will follow at South Cemetery in Basco.

