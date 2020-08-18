1/1
Opal Jean "Nick" (Nichols) Arnold
1929 - 2020
Opal Jean "Nick" Arnold, 90, of Fort Madison, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at The Madison.

She was born on Nov. 5, 1929, in Rutledge, Mo., to Jewel and Vera Pulse Nichols. On Nov. 15, 1951, she married Don E. "Bud" Arnold in Fort Madison, and he passed away on July 3, 1991.

In her early years, Nick worked at Sheaffer Pen Co. She then cooked for the inmates at the Lee County Jail and also was a baker for several years at Hy-Vee.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the American Legion. Nick enjoyed volunteering by helping take people to and from various appointments and traveling to California to visit family.

Survivors include one son, Michael (Carol) Arnold of West Point; one daughter, Carol (Richard) Gentili of Springfield, Ill.; four grandchildren, Ronnie Gentili, Susan (Mike) Finigan, Adam Steffensmeier, Holly (JT) Thompson; five great grandchildren; and her sister, Wilma (Gil) Rubio of Alpina, MI.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and six siblings.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Soldiers Circle, Oakland Cemetery in Fort Madison, with Rev. Kayla Carney officiating.

King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

A memorial has been established for PAW Animal Shelter or the Fort Madison Food Pantry and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
