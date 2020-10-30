Ora J. Halferty, 97, of Grand Prairie, Texas, and formerly of Fort Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at The Waterford on Cooper Senior Living.
She was born on July 31, 1923, in Wyaconda, Mo., to Francis and Mabel O'Day Owen. On Dec. 14, 1946, she married Herbert E. Halferty in Memphis, Mo. and he preceded her in death on Sept. 14, 1987.
Ora retired from Sheaffer Pen Company on Aug. 12, 1985. She was a member of the First Christian Church since April 13, 1952, CWF of FCC, Federated Woman's Club and the VFW Auxiliary. She was also a member of RSVP where she volunteered countless hours at the food pantry, CVB, LCHD Hospice, the Newberry Center and helped with bingo parties at The Madison and Holy Trinity. She was also a member of the Silver Steppers for over 35 years. Ora enjoyed doing word searches, reading and embroidery.
Survivors include two sons, Rick (Brenda) Halferty of Tucson, Ariz., and Owen (Jane) Halferty of Grand Prairie, Texas; three grandchildren, Ashley Halferty of Tucson, Ariz., Evan (Sarah) Halferty of Hurst, Texas and Justin (Delaine) Halferty of Tyler, Texas; two great grandchildren, Evelyn Halferty and Bobby Halferty of Texas; one sister, Ordyth Sandner of Tucson, Ariz.; a granddaughter in law, Emily Halferty of Tucson, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; two sisters, Oleta McNeil and Opal Klein; a grandson, Andrew Halferty; and great grandson, Rowen Halferty.
A private family burial will be held in Soldier's Circle, Oakland Cemetery.
King-Lynk Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A memorial has been established for CWF of the First Christian Church. Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com