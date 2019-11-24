Home

Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Patricia A. Knustrom


1938 - 2019
Patricia A. Knustrom Obituary
Patricia "Pat" A. Knustrom, 81, of Nauvoo, Ill., passed away Nov. 21, 2019, at LaHarpe Davier Health Care Center in LaHarpe, Ill.

Pat was born May 14, 1938, in Peoria, Ill., the daughter of Charles and Doris (Long) Fritzgerald. In June of 1995, she was united in marriage to Jack Knustrom in London Mills, Ill. He survives.

Pat graduated from Carthage High School in 1956 and went on to receive her teaching degree from Western Illinois University. She taught at Farmington High School for many years and went on to teach at Carl Sandburg College in Carthage, Ill., until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Christ Lutheran Church in Nauvoo, and her passions in life were teaching and her children.

Pat is survived by her husband Jack Knustrom of Nauvoo; her son Dean Howd of Paris, Tenn.; two daughters, Dr. Dana (Linda Verchimak) Howd of Seneca, Ill., and Shawn (Justin Lauria) Howd of Chicago; two grandchildren, Dylan and Collin Howd of Paris, Tenn.; two step-sons, Mike (Sally) Knustrom and Rod Knustrom, both of Fort Madison; nine step-grandchildren; and 12 step-great-grandchildren.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents and her step-father Orval "Jake" Jacobs.

Pat's life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial to follow at Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.

Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church in Nauvoo.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
