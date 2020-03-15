Home

Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
1931 - 2020
Patricia Elder Obituary
Patricia Elder, 89, of Keokuk, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

She was born Jan. 9, 1931, in Keokuk, the daughter of William and Goldie Deck Porter.

Patricia graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1949.

On June 6, 1954, she was united in marriage with Richard Elder in Keokuk. He preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 1995.

Patricia had been employed by St. Louis Gear in Keokuk for 40 years, until her retirement in 1990.

Patricia adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

She is survived by one son, Shawn Elder Sr. (Lori) of Eolia, Mo.; one daughter, Aggie Stinson of Keokuk; three grandsons, Shawn Elder Jr. (Tiffany) of Durant, Okla., Kent Elder of Keokuk, and Kendall Elder (Darian) of Keokuk; three granddaughters, Hope Sistern (Chad) of Keokuk, Trisha Elder (Matt) of Keokuk, and Hallie Elder of Eolia; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Bill Porter of Wayland, Mo.; and her four-legged companion, Brutus.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Rosemary Porter and Joan Seabold.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the Rev. Jason Mott officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk.

Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with family meeting with friends from 6-8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Keokuk Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
