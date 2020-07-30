Sister Patricia Keating, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 91, died of natural causes Friday, July 24, 2020, at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse. She was in the 71st year of her religious profession.

Born Nov. 29, 1928, in Prairie du Chien, Sister Patricia was the daughter of Frank and Willa (Cherrier) Keating. She entered St. Rose Convent in 1946 and professed her first vows on Aug. 12, 1949.

For 25 years Sister Pat taught music in elementary and secondary schools in Iowa (Carroll, West Point, Carroll, Bellevue) and Wisconsin (La Crosse, Prairie du Chien, Ashland, Jefferson). For eight of those years, 1967 to 1975, Sister Pat taught music at Bellevue. From 1975 to 1979, she was principal at Marquette High School in West Point.

From there her career changed; in 1979, Sister Pat moved to Tulsa, Okla., to minister to the elderly. In December of that year, she was brutally attacked and burned. After recovering, she participated in a CPE program in Rochester, Minn., and ministered as assistant coordinator at St. Rose Convent, before providing pastoral care at Bethany St. Joseph Nursing Home in La Crosse, from 1983 to 1987.

In 1987, Sister Pat returned to Tulsa, where she again provided ministry to the elderly at St. Mary's Parish and served as campus minister at Tulsa University. From 1990 to 1993, she served as Director of Pastoral Care at St. Anthony's Hospital and Nursing Home in Carroll, and pastoral minister at St. Jude's Parish in Cedar Rapids. In 1993, Sister Pat went back to Tulsa, as pastoral minister at St. Mary's Parish, until returning to St. Rose Convent, where she served in pastoral care to sisters retired there.

She made Villa St. Joseph her home in 2004.

Sister Pat is survived by her Franciscan community and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John; and her sisters; Marydel Huinker, Kathleen Callahan, Sister Jeanne Keating, FSPA and Sister Helen Keating, FSPA.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Mass of Christian Burial for Sister Pat will be scheduled at a later date. A short burial rite was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in La Crosse, in accord with COVID-19 restrictions.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market St., La Crosse.



