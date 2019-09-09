Home

Printy Funeral Home
317 Main St
Warsaw, IL 62379
(217) 256-4700
Patricia Kimmell Obituary
Patricia "Patty" Kimmell, 58, passed away on Sept. 8, 2019, with her loved ones by her side.

A native of Warsaw, Ill., Patty graduated from Warsaw High School in 1979. Patty was an avid Bluegirls basketball fan, spending many years shuttling to and from gyms. She was a hard worker, putting in many years at Methode before moving to Innovairre. She was very fond of her work family. She was the ultimate fighter, beating both leukemia and breast cancer. Most importantly, she loved her family fiercely.

She is survived by her daughter Valerie Salgado (Jeff); her significant other, Robert Kramer and his daughters Stephanie Young (Tim) and Suzanna Kramer; granddaughters Grace, Gwen, and Cora; siblings Teresa Culpepper (Kenny), Gerald Gooding (Lana), Stan Gooding (Carrol), and Carol Woodstock (Steve); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Ruth Gooding; her sister Sharon Gooding; her brother Ron Gooding; and her first husband Bryan Kimmell.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 12,

Memorial donations in memory of Patty can be made to . As tough as her cancer battles were, she felt very strongly that no child should be battling cancer.

Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
