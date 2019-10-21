|
|
Patricia Marie Picton, 77, of Keokuk, went home to be with the Lord Oct. 18, 2019, at Mississippi River Valley Healthcare in Keokuk.
Patricia was born May 20, 1942, in Keokuk, to Emmit and Lottie Neves Bryant.
She was united in marriage with Brad Picton on Jan. 30, 1960, in Keokuk. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2013.
Patricia was a lifelong resident of Keokuk. She worked at Methode Electronics in Carthage for many years. Patricia attended All Saints Catholic Church, enjoyed reading, loved to bake and play bingo, but her favorite was when family and friends gathered together.
She is survived by a daughter, Brenda (Daniel) Dickenson of Keokuk; three grandchildren, Alisha Harwood, Dereck Harwood, and Jessica Harwood; eight great-grandchildren, Dallas Harwood, Darren Harwood, Devin Harwood, Donoven Harwood, Nevaeh Poindexter, Chevy Brittner, Ryder Szalma, and Zoltan Szalma; and three sisters, Betty (Richard) McCarl of Keokuk, Emma Jean (Marvin) Steffensmeier of Maryland, and Shirley (Dennis) Batley of Keokuk.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Brad; and a daughter, Barbara.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 22, with a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m., at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk.
Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk. Patricia will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park with her husband and daughter.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019