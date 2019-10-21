Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeJong’s Funeral Home, Inc.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-2340
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Picton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Marie Picton


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Marie Picton Obituary
Patricia Marie Picton, 77, of Keokuk, went home to be with the Lord Oct. 18, 2019, at Mississippi River Valley Healthcare in Keokuk.

Patricia was born May 20, 1942, in Keokuk, to Emmit and Lottie Neves Bryant.

She was united in marriage with Brad Picton on Jan. 30, 1960, in Keokuk. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2013.

Patricia was a lifelong resident of Keokuk. She worked at Methode Electronics in Carthage for many years. Patricia attended All Saints Catholic Church, enjoyed reading, loved to bake and play bingo, but her favorite was when family and friends gathered together.

She is survived by a daughter, Brenda (Daniel) Dickenson of Keokuk; three grandchildren, Alisha Harwood, Dereck Harwood, and Jessica Harwood; eight great-grandchildren, Dallas Harwood, Darren Harwood, Devin Harwood, Donoven Harwood, Nevaeh Poindexter, Chevy Brittner, Ryder Szalma, and Zoltan Szalma; and three sisters, Betty (Richard) McCarl of Keokuk, Emma Jean (Marvin) Steffensmeier of Maryland, and Shirley (Dennis) Batley of Keokuk.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Brad; and a daughter, Barbara.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 22, with a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m., at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk.

Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk. Patricia will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park with her husband and daughter.

Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now