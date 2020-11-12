1/1
Patricia Stutes Pfeiferling
1954 - 2020
Patricia Stutes Pfeiferling, 66, of Keokuk, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Unity-Point in Keokuk.

She was born Oct. 20, 1954, in Keokuk, to James David and Roberta Jean Campbell Stutes.

She was untied in marriage with Gary Pfeiferling in Keokuk. He survives.

Patty worked several jobs in the Keokuk area from KFC when she was 16, to Big River Box, Hy-Vee, and then retired as a self-employed business woman in the janitorial business.

Patty enjoyed traveling, sightseeing, letting the wind blow through her hair on motorcycle rides, car rides through the countryside, and sitting in her front yard watching the days go by all with her companion of more than 50 years by her side.

Other survivors include a sister Tracy Stutes of Pittsfield, Ill.; three brothers, Robert James Stutes and Terry L. Stutes, both of Des Moines, and Stacy Stutes of Vero Beach, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; and one brother, Michael R. Stutes.

There will be no services at this time.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
