Patrick J. Kamp, 81, of Fort Madison, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at The Madison.
He was born on April 29, 1939, in Fort Madison, to John and Kathryn Bohnenkamp Kamp. He married Sharon Kay Juel on June 24, 1967, in Fort Madison.
Pat taught elementary school at Nauvoo Colusa Grade School for 30 years after graduating from Parsons College. He was beloved by his many students, who all said he was an enthusiastic and caring teacher.
Pat played basketball and baseball when he was young and continued his love of sports later in life as a coach and umpire. He was blessed to be able to see his Cubs finally win a world series. Pat was interested in history, astronomy, playing chess and listening to his records, especially Frank Sinatra & Nat King Cole.
Pat is survived by: his wife: Sharon Kamp of Fort Madison, IA; 2-daughters: Kristy (Greg) Clore of Dunlap, IL & Wendi (Nick) Otte of Cedar Rapids, IA; 3-grandchildren: Shamus Shannan, Camry Otte & Amelia Otte and 1-brother: Jerry Kamp of Fort Madison, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents & 7-brothers and sisters.
Anyone who knew Pat can agree that he never met a stranger and loved to sit and talk with friends and family. He also spent countless hours doing chores and running errands for his family and neighbors. His kindness and patience will be greatly missed.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Claypoole Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.