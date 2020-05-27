Patrick Leonard McEntee, 66, of Niota, Ill., passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home.
Pat was born on Nov. 12, 1953, in LaHarpe, Ill., the son of Leonard Francis and Doris Eileen (Griffiths) McEntee. On March 5, 1981, he married Dianne Lynn Woodruff.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne; five children, Brian (Michelle) McEntee, Scott (Cobi) McEntee, Sarah (Elisha) Pruett, Lisa (Rick) Richmond and Andrew (Nicole) McEntee; 14 grandchildren; five sisters, Nora (Vernon) Wolf, Mary (Terry) Rush, Cathy (Robert) Clifton, Linda (Fidd) Fasching and Ann (Jim) Vincent; and three brothers, Carl (Donna) McEntee, Jim (Bev) McEntee and Gene (Linda) McEntee.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents.
Pat worked as a farmer all of his life. He was a member of the Board of Supervisors for the Niota Levee District where he served as Director of Flood Control. He was a former trustee for the Pontoosuc Township.
Pat enjoyed shooting pool, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at Myers Cemetery, near Niota, with Pastor Mark Anderson officiating.
A memorial fund has been established for the QMG Foundation or the Niota Levee District. Contributions may be mailed to Pat McEntee Memorial Fund, c/o Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home, P.O. Box 201, Nauvoo, IL 62354.
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo is assisting with arrangements. To leave a tribute please visit Pat's obituary at sbbfuneralhome.com.
