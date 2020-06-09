Patrick Washburn, 82, passed away June 1, 2020, at his home in Norwalk, Iowa, surrounded by his loving family.



Patrick was born March 6, 1938, in Keokuk, to Martin and Irene Washburn.



He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1963.



During his lifetime, he worked at several different factories for 35 years. He retired from Mercy Medical Center in 1995. Patrick was a hard worker and liked to keep busy, always willing to lend a hand when needed.



Patrick was a member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church of Norwalk.



Throughout his life, he enjoyed his time in the Army and was proud to have traveled to Germany on ships. While in Germany, he went to Oktoberfest in Munich and loved the scenery. Patrick also enjoyed fishing, camping, fall walks, traveling, wood carving, reading, watching TV, and music. The most joy of his life was spending time with his loving wife, daughter, and grandchildren.



Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Sandra, of 56 years; daughter, Michelle and husband Scott; three grandchildren, Brandon, Amanda and her husband Marc, and Ashley; four sisters, Shirley, Catherine, Sharon and Sheila; as well as a host of extended family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Clara; daughter, Dawn; brothers, Carl, John, Glen, Anthony and Martin; and sisters, Vivian Lucille, Ruth, Deloris, and Ilene.



Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Norwalk.

