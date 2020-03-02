Home

Patti A. Kirchner, 75, of Donnellson, died at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Donnellson Health Center.

Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

Friends may call after noon, Thursday, March 5, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, where the family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m.

A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Schmitz Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bruce DeRammelaere officiating.

Burial will be at Evangelical Cemetery, Donnellson.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
