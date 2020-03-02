Home

Schmitz Funeral Homes - Donnellson
211 Madison Avenue
Donnellson, IA 52625
319-835-5716
Patti A. (Kruse) Kirchner


1945 - 2020
Patti A. (Kruse) Kirchner Obituary
Patti A. Kirchner, 75, of Donnellson, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Donnellson Health Center.
She was born on Jan. 4, 1945, in Mt. Pleasant,  the daughter of George and Rose Ann (Jacobsmeier) Kruse. On Sept. 12, 1964, she married Jonn F. Kirchner in Houghton He preceded her in death on May 4, 2017.
Survivors include her two sons, Tom Kirchner of Donnellson, and Rob (fiance´ Paula Miller) Kirchner of Donnellson; one sister, Diane (Larry) Lang of Donnellson; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Patti was a graduate of St. John's High School in Houghton. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton.
She enjoyed spending time with her sons and her dogs: Peanut and Rylee, working in her house, and especially taking care of her yard and flowers.
Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.
Friends may call after 12 p.m. noon, Thursday, March 5, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, where the family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. that evening.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, with Father Bruce DeRammelaere officiating.
Burial will be at Evangelical Cemetery, Donnellson.
A memorial has been established in her memory for PAW Animal Shelter.
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com .
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
