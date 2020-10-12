1/
Patty F. Howell
1936 - 2020
Patty F. Howell, 84, of Montrose, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Montrose Health Care Center.

She was born Feb. 26, 1936, in Missouri.

She married Felix Howell and he preceded her in death.

Patty had been employed at The Chuck Wagon Café in Keokuk for many years.

She was a devout Catholic and a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Keokuk.

One of her favorite pastimes was going to the casino and playing the slot machines.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law Paula Hendricks of Keokuk, and one niece Peggy Cottman of Keokuk.

There will be no services.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
