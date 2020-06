Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Donavon Merritt, 90, of Quincy, Ill., died at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy on Saturday, March 14, 2020.



A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk.

