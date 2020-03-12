|
|
Paul E. Meyers, 71, of Madeira Beach, Fla., and formerly of Montrose, died peacefully March 9, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and children.
Paul was born May 24, 1948, in Keokuk, to Elizabeth and Paul Meyers.
He was a general contractor and recently retired, founder/partner of Meyers and James Construction in Keokuk.
Paul loved his cars, but his true passion was the water, spending most of his life on the banks of the Mississippi. He leaves us now from the shores of the Gulf. He was a loving and devoted father to his three children, and adored his grandchildren more than anything in this world.
Paul is survived by his wife, Cathy; daughters, Tracy Woodley, Donnellson, and Lori and Dan Hickey, Keokuk; son, Carl and Julie Meyers, Montrose; grandchildren, Chloe and Sophie Woodley, Kelsey and Brett Azinger, Taylor Hickey, and Savannah and Ashton Meyers; and a wonderful blessing expected in August, great-grandchild Azinger; sisters, Kathy Meyers, Macomb, Ill., Patty Schlobohm, Raleigh, N.C., Sue and Randy Crawford, Bedford, Texas, and Michelle Hageman, Keokuk; brothers, Don and Jeri Meyers, Fort Madison, Chris and Stephanie Meyers, Richard and Gail Meyers, and Kevin Meyers, all of Keokuk; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Catherine Marie; great-granddaughter, Nora Ann Azinger; brothers, Carl and Steve; and his parents.
Heartbroken over the loss of his first great-granddaughter, he now joins Nora for her first dance. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's honor to: Keokuk Area Community Foundation Oakland Cemetery-Improvements for Nora, c/o 496 Crystal Dr., Madeira Beach, FL 33708.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020