Paul Edward Poling
Paul Edward Poling, 74, of Kahoka, Mo., died at 12:17 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Iowa City VA Medical Center in Iowa City.

Funeral services honoring Paul's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka. The Rev. Dean Tomlinson will officiate. Military rites will be accorded by Kahoka American Legion Post 192.

Visitation will be from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, with family present from 4-6 p.m. at Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home. Cremation rites will be accorded following services.

Published in Daily Gate from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
