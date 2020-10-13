Paul J. Schaaf, 85 of Camanche, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Mercy One Hospital.



Paul was born May 21, 1935, in Wayland, Mo., the son of Clyde and Mary Alma (Means) Schaaf.



He graduated from Keokuk High School and attended NE Missouri State Teachers College, Kirksville, Mo.



He served with the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany.



He married Judith Kamps on March 1, 1958, in Missouri. Judith passed away on August 29, 2014.



Paul was employed for 35 years as a senior claims adjuster with Allied Group (now Nationwide), retiring on June 1, 1997. He was a member of Lyons/Trinity Methodist Church and American Legion Post 190. He was an associate member of the Sisters of St. Francis, and an original member of the Visually Impaired Support Group (VIP). He enjoyed tying fly fishing lures. Paul also enjoyed studying history and having lively and thoughtful discussions about it. He enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends and, upon retirement, he and Judith took a memorable trip to Kenya for a picture safari to celebrate his retirement.



In following Paul's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Camanche.



Paul is survived by a son, Steve (Renee) Schaaf of Des Moines; two daughters, Dana Horton (Steve Ramirez) of Clinton, Iowa, and Michelle (Brad) Suessmith of Austin, Texas; seven grandchildren, Kendra Schaaf (Wilson Lewis), Whitney (Mike) Ruefer, Danika (John) Hannon, Lixin (Eric) Lightner, Samantha Horton, Erika Suessmith, and Ryan Suessmith; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Judy (David) Becker of West Richland, Wash.; sister-in-law, Donna Kamps of Keokuk; brother-in-law, Cloffus Cole of Montgomery, Ala.; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two brothers; and three sisters.



