Paul Joseph Wilkens, 86, went to heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. after a short illness.
Paul was born on July 26, 1933, in Fort Madison.
He was the son of Ed and Marie (Porth) Wilkens. On September 9, 1972, he married Betty (Bentler) Meierotto at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point.
Paul was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nauvoo, Illinois, where he served as a choir member for 59 years. He also served on the Parish Council for three different priests. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Nauvoo where he served as Council Treasurer for forty-three years.
Paul lived and worked on the family farm for seventy-nine years. He was a great weather forecaster and was full of all kinds of weather sayings that usually fell true. He loved animals especially his many dogs that he trained to be his helpers. Paul was a man of few words and many talents. During calving time, he was called on many times to be a vet, and could do things a veterinarian admitted he couldn't do.
When Paul married Betty he took on an instant family. He is survived by one step-son, Michael Meierotto of Burlington; three step-daughters, Mary Jo (Ben) Menke of Davenport,Dyan (Dennis) Dietzman of Burlington, and Kaye Lynn (Dirk) Jacobs of Danville.
He is also survived by one sister, Rose Marie Boner of Bella Vista, Ark.; one brother, Chuck (Barb) Wilkens of Fort Madison; in-laws, Anna Marie (Mick) Bentler of West Point and Norbert and Roseann Bentler of Burlington. Paul is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one step-sister, Emmarie.
Friends may call after 12 p.m. noon, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Schmitz - Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo, Ill., where the family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nauvoo.
Burial will be at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Nauvoo, Illinois.
A memorial has been established in his for Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church or the Burlington Care Center.
Schmitz - Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.sbbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019