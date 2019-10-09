Home

Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home
2420 Young Street
Nauvoo, IL 62354
(217) 453-2420
Paul Joseph Wilkens

Paul Joseph Wilkens Obituary
Paul Joseph Wilkens, 86, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., after a short illness.

Friends may call after noon Friday, Oct. 11, at Schmitz - Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo, where family will receive friends from 4:30-7 p.m. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nauvoo. Burial will be at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Nauvoo.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
