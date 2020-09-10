Paul Leo Scott, 72, of West Point, died at 7:20 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home in West Point.



Friends may call from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, with the Rev. Dennis Hoffman and Deacon Jim Vonderhaar officiating. Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance. The Mass will be streamed live on the church Facebook page.



Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, with full military rites presented by the West Point Holtz-Geers American Legion Post 668.

