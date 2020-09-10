1/
Paul Leo Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Leo Scott, 72, of West Point, died at 7:20 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home in West Point.

Friends may call from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, with the Rev. Dennis Hoffman and Deacon Jim Vonderhaar officiating. Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance. The Mass will be streamed live on the church Facebook page.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, with full military rites presented by the West Point Holtz-Geers American Legion Post 668.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - West Point
502 Avenue E
West Point, IA 52656
(319) 837-6331
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved