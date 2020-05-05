Paula Elizabeth Ludwick
1932 - 2020
Paula Elizabeth Moore Ludwick, 87, of Kahoka, Mo., passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, in the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Mo.

Paula was born Aug. 13, 1932, in Memphis, the daughter of George William and Blanche Elizabeth Findley Moore.

She grew up in Memphis, graduated from Memphis High School, and attended Central Methodist College in Fayette, Mo.

On June 24, 1951, she was united in marriage with Donald Ray Ludwick.

Paula was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church in Kahoka, a former Sunday school teacher, and loved helping with their Sunday school ministry at the Clark County Nursing Home.

She was retired from the Sever Memorial Library and, following retirement, became a Library Board Member. Paula was a talented artist and loved preparing Children's Story Hour at the library and making puppets to go with each story. She was also very involved with the State Library Children's Summer Reading Program. For many years, she designed the artwork for the publicity posters, bookmarks, etc to go with each summer's theme. These usually featured animals centered around her beloved dog, Dusty.

She loved traveling on bus trips, her dogs, her beautiful flowers, doing crafts, and family gatherings.

Survivors include four children, Katherine (Scott) Lodge of Geneseo, Ill., Rosalie (Bob) Willard of Eldon, Mo., Darrell (Kim) Ludwick of St. Patrick, Mo., and Judith (Jim) Buschling of Canton, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Joshua Lodge of Brooklyn, N.Y., Benjamin (Evelyn) Lodge of Clinton, Iowa, Joe (Jennifer) Willard of Eldon, Dennis (Angelea) Etter of Jefferson City, Mo., Terry (Mikayla) Etter of Osage Beach, Mo., Amber (Ray) Turpin of Knob Knoster, Mo., Denise (Aron) McKinney of New London, Mo., and Jill (Josh) Ricker of Hannibal, Mo.; 11 great-grandchildren, Eleanor Lodge, Samantha and Mason Etter, Camden Williams, Brant Etter, Nate and Hadley Turpin, Will and Anna Owen, and Max and Ella Ricker; a sister, Eleanor (Mitch) Hickey of Eldon; as well as other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Dee Moore.

A private funeral service for Paula will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Kahoka, with burial following in the Kahoka Cemetery.

Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka after 10 a.m. Monday and until 5 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the H.E. Sever Memorial Library or the First Baptist Church of Kahoka.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralservice.com.

Published in Daily Gate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
MAY
5
Funeral service
First Baptist Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of this news Paula was always a joy to see at the library. Prayers for all of your family, many pleasant memories from high school days and being around this precious family. Bev Laffoon & Kathy Buschling
Bev Laffoon
May 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss Judy. I always enjoyed visiting with her when she would get her haircut.
Kathy Shipley
May 4, 2020
Paula was such a wonderful lady. She made a difference in so many young childrens lives with Story Time at the Library . She always had a smile & loved each of those children. Out hearts to out to all of Paulas family.
Irene & Randy Fish
Friend
May 4, 2020
She will be deeply missed
Karl Hamner
Friend
May 4, 2020
So sorry Kate and Scott for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Brad and Joan Windisch
Friend
May 4, 2020
My sympathy goes to Paulas family. I was privileged to know Paula as a teenager growing up Hanging out with her daughter. And to later work with Paula at the library she was my mentor and friend. I learned a lot from her. Paula was so talented she was an inspiration. I loved her dearly.
Brenda (Cannon) Brown
Friend
May 4, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for the family. She was a wonderful lady and good neighbor. May you take comfort in knowing that she touched so many lives in this community.
Gerald and Bonnie Dieterich
Friend
May 4, 2020
I always enjoyed visiting with Paula when she worked at the Library. My sympathy to the family.
Mikie O'Bryant
Friend
May 3, 2020
I enjoyed spending time with Paula at church and loved to hear her tell her ancestor stories. She will be missed by all who knew her. Much sympathy to all the family.
Linda Plenge
Friend
May 3, 2020
Sympathy to all her family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Gary Morehouse
May 3, 2020
Paula was such a nice lady, and had a great smile. She will be missed in the community. Thinking of you all. In sympathy Dana and Randy Justice
Randy & Dana Justice
Friend
May 3, 2020
Paula was an awesome woman in so many ways - she will be missed my many people including me. She was a treasured friend - I will miss her stories and her love of life. She is in heaven with loved ones and her many pets. I was blessed to have her as a friend.
Catherine Winfrey
May 2, 2020
So shocked to learn of Paula's passing. Her family was one of the first we knew when we moved to Kahoka. Paula was a great lady who was always willing to share her talents and skills with the community. She was great to visit with and she loved her church and the work. She will be greatly missed.

Our deepest sympathy to her family and friends.
Jack, Darlene & Shelly Chapman
