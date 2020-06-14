Peggy F. Davis, 86, of Keokuk, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
She was born Sept. 21, 1933, in Fort Madison, the daughter of Fred and Amie Patterson Percival.
On Oct. 7, 1950, Peggy was united in marriage with Ralph Davis in Keokuk. He survives.
She is also survived by three sons, Mike Phillips (Refina) of Patterson, Calif., Larry Davis of Keokuk, and Steve "Gus" Davis (Diana) of Hamilton, Ill.; one daughter, Debbie Miller (Ronald) of Keokuk; 10 grandchildren, Melissa Hilleby (Manes), Michele Presnell (Jason), Mike Phillips, Toby Davis (Irene Vega), Steve Davis, Ron Miller (Rissie), Jacob Davis (Sarah), Matthew Davis (Kayla), Cory Long (Teressa) and Heather Brown (Nate); 14 great-grandchildren, Ella, Chase, Alex, Aaron, Mia, Aiden, Ely, Ezra, twins, Asher and Asa, Zoe, Deegan, Lincoln and Justien. She is also survived by one brother, Jerry Percival (Concetta) of Shreveport, Calif; several nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Sandy Pollitt (John), of Keokuk.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Betty Percival in infancy, Nina Smalley and Frankie Gilpin; and two brothers, Jack Percival and Bud Percival.
Peggy had been employed as a hairstylist at Pat's Hair Salon in Keokuk from 1967 to 1975.
She was a member of the Living Waters Assembly of God in Keokuk. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary.
Peggy was a wonderful cook and loved making family dinners and sitting around the table reminiscing about family memories. She enjoyed motorcycle riding, dancing and traveling. She and Ralph had traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and they had made a trip to California every summer for 22 years. Peggy was a loving wife and devoted mother and her life revolved around her family. She was always active in her children's lives and supported their every endeavor.
Funeral services will be at noon on Tuesday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the Rev. Larry Wallingford officiating.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home, with the family meeting with friends at that time. Social distancing requirements will be in place and attendees will be limited according to those requirements. Masks are encouraged.
Memorials may be made to the Living Waters Assembly of God.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.