|
|
Percy Franklin "Pooch" Ames Jr., 86, of Keokuk, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 6, 1933, in Dekoven, Ky., the son of Percy Franklin and Martha Kean Ames.
On Aug. 2, 1952, he was united in marriage with Mary Lou Hayden in Keokuk. She preceded him in death on Nov. 26, 1981.
Percy was a veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly served in Germany during peace time.
At the age of 16, Percy began his carpentry career with his two brothers, Wendell and Kay Ames. He worked alongside his brothers as a laborer and carpenter for several years. He then worked for Leon Hutcherson for 25 years as a carpenter. After that, he went to work at Gate City Glass Company as a glazier. He later opened up his own residential and commercial construction company, where he had his two close friends, Lester Piersee and Robert "Bob" Neff, alongside him. He then worked in construction with his son Jamie Ames. This took him to his retirement, but he still enjoyed working alongside his son, Wes, at Ames Contracting for many years.
Percy enjoyed spending time outdoors mowing grass. He loved baseball and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, but his favorite player was Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs. Most of all, Percy enjoyed the time he spent with his family. He was a faithful fan of all his grandchildren's activities and sporting events, especially baseball and softball games.
He is survived by two sons, Milton (Tricia) Ames of Keosauqua, and Wesley (Tammy) Ames of Keokuk; nine grandchildren, Brandon (Rebecca) Ames, Nathan (Lacy) Ames, Jill (Bill) Seabold, Jake (Michelle) Ames, Matt (Ashley) Ames, Amy (Zack) Chase, Ashley Ames, Brandt Ames and Kaci Ames; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Velda (Don) Ames Templeton of Sturgis, Ky., and Ethel "Ginny" Ames Barzilla of Kalamazoo, Mich.; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, who was considered a son, Barry Smith of Colorado.
Besides his wife, Mary Lou, he was also preceded in death by one daughter, Christina Ames; two sons, Michael Ames and Jamie Ames; six brothers, Stanley Ames, Wendel Ames, Kenny Ames, Carroll Ames, Kay Ames and Wesley "Suz" Ames; five sisters, Ruby Ames Lulack, Gloria Ames Dennis, Emma Ames Holland, Bonnie "Jane" Ames Wilke, and Wanda Ames Lombard; one great-grandchild, Gunther Ames; one great-great-grandchild, Kymberly MaKenna Howell; and his special friend of 17 years, Hazel Morehouse.
A memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at New Testament Christian Church, with the Rev. Derek Olsen officiating.
Burial with military rites will be in Keokuk National Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:30-2:30 p.m., Sunday, at the church, with family meeting with friends at that time.
Memorials may be made to the Keokuk High School Athletics Department.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019