Philip "Phil" Beelendorf, 60, of Keokuk, died Nov. 7, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.
He was born Jan. 7, 1960, in Sterling, Ill., the son of Wayne and Liz Perino Beelendorf.
On Sept. 12, 1987, he was united in marriage with Cheryl Youngdahl in Sterling. She survives.
Other survivors include one son, Zach Beelendorf (Olivia) of Cedar Falls; one daughter, Ashley Beelendorf of Iowa City; his mother, Liz Beelendorf of Naples, Fla.; and three sisters, Patrice Vary of Rock Falls, Iowa, Paula Kispert (Dave) of Oswego, Ill., and Penny Beelendorf of Sterling.
He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Pierre Beelendorf.
Phil graduated from Rock Falls High School and later from University of Illinois with his bachelor's degree.
Phil was a member of the Keokuk Nazarene Church.
Phil had been employed by Roquette in Keokuk since 2003.
He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing and pheasant and quail hunting. Phil liked working out at the gym and playing softball with the church league.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Keokuk Church of the Nazarene.
Vigen Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
