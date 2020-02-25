|
Phillip W. "Phil" Pyles, 78, of Warsaw, Ill., passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk.
Phil was born March 7, 1941, in Stillwell, Ill., the son of Alva Sommers and Hattie Margaret (Goodrich) Pyles. On Feb. 21, 1962, he was united in marriage with his wife of 58 years, Patricia "Patty" Grisham, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Warsaw. She survives.
Phil was employed in waste treatment and boiler operations at Armour-Dial for over 30 years. He also worked briefly at Ortho Chemical in Fort Madison and All Star Dairy in Keokuk. He was also a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Warsaw. Phil was an active member of the Warsaw community, serving on the school board for 12 years, serving on the city council, coaching girls' softball, and upholding a membership in the American Legion. Phil could often be found eating out with his friends or attending social events. In his free time, Phil enjoyed bowling, golfing, and watching or listening to sports games. He was notorious for drinking copious amounts of coffee and catching a quick nap whenever or wherever he could. He will always be remembered for his love for his family and his dogs. Phil proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged.
Phil is survived by his wife Patty Pyles of Warsaw; two daughters, Kimberly Cameron and Michelle (James) Coan; two siblings, Margaret Boydoy and Charles Pyles; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Robinson, Matthew Cameron, Blake Coan and Madalynn Coan; two great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Juliette; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Phil is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Ronald Dean Pyles, Jerald Pyles, Lillian Lock, Norma Jennings, Betty Vantine and Dorothy Johnson.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw, with burial to follow at Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk. Graveside military honors will be rendered by the Hancock County Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-7 p.m., with family meeting friends from 5-7 pm.
Memorials may be directed to the Phil Pyles Memorial Fund at Hill-Dodge Bank in Warsaw.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.
