Home

POWERED BY

Services
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Resources
More Obituaries for Philomena Stephenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philomena Rose (Strayhall) Stephenson


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philomena Rose (Strayhall) Stephenson Obituary
Philomena Rose Stephenson, 97, of Fort Madison, passed away at 6:15 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born on Oct. 11, 1922, in Marceline, Mo., to Frank and Constance Thome Strayhall.
She married Bernard Ray Stephenson, Sr. on March 15, 1943 in Marceline, MO. He preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 1988.
She was a homemaker and worked at the Sheaffer Pen Company.
She was a member of Holy Family Parish, Catholic Ladies Auxiliary & the Altar & Rosary Society of the church. She enjoyed dancing, playing golf and attending sporting events.
Philomena is survived by one son, Bernard (Vicki) Stephenson Jr. of Fort Madison; two grandchildren, Bernard (Lori) Stephenson III of Nevada, Iowa and Stacy (Brad) Turner of Nashville, Ill.; five great grandchildren, Patrick, Abby, Isaac, Gannon and Hawkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, & one great grandson, Isaiah.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A private family burial will be held at Soldiers' Circle in Oakland Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Church.
A memorial has been established for Fort Madison Community Hospital Hospice and contributions may be sent to: Bernie Stephenson, 2799 River Hills Road, Fort Madison, IA 52627.
Online condolences to the Stephenson family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philomena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -