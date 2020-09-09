1/1
Phyllis Agnes (Pranger) Pollpeter
1940 - 2020
Phyllis Agnes Pollpeter, 79, of West Point, passed away at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the West Point Care Center in West Point.

Phyllis was born on Sept. 20, 1940, in West Point, the daughter of Stephen and Clara (Bentler) Pranger. On Oct. 18, 1959, she married Donald Pollpeter at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point.

Survivors include her husband, Donald; seven children,Scott (Sandi) Pollpeter of Tampa, Fla., Diane (Joel) Thompson of Solon; Michael (Teri) Pollpeter of Walnut Shade, Mo., Roger Pollpeter of Anamosa, Steven Pollpeter of Wever, Brian (Jodi) Pollpeter of Lacey, and Dean (Amy) Pollpeter of Ankeny; 17 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and one on the way; two sisters, Barb (Les) Groene of Donnellson, and Sandra (Dick) Philpott of Carlinville, Ill.; four brothers, Art (Mary Jo) Pranger of Trumbull, Conn., Ralph (Carol) Pranger of Clarksville, Tenn., Norbert (Judy) Pranger of Davenport, and Maurice (Barb) Pranger of Blue Grass. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one niece, Karen Brzostoski; and one great nephew, Chris Thompson.

Phyllis was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society of the church, and a past state regent of the Daughters of Isabella. She helped Don on the farm and was a school bus driver for over 30 years. Phyllis enjoyed playing softball, traveling, dancing and spending time with family.

Friends may call after 12 p.m. noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point .

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.

Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance.

A private family burial will follow the Mass of Christian Burial at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials have been established in her memory to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Alzheimer's Association.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Schmitz Funeral Homes - West Point
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
SEP
11
Burial
Calvary Cemetery (Private)
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - West Point
502 Avenue E
West Point, IA 52656
(319) 837-6331
