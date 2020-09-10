1/
Phyllis Agnes Pollpeter
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Phyllis Agnes Pollpeter, 79, of West Point, died at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the West Point Care Center in West Point.

Friends may call from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, with the Rev. Dennis Hoffman as celebrant. Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance.

A private family burial will follow the Mass of Christian Burial at Calvary Cemetery.

Published in Daily Gate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Schmitz Funeral Homes - West Point
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
SEP
11
Burial
Calvary Cemetery (Private)
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - West Point
502 Avenue E
West Point, IA 52656
(319) 837-6331
