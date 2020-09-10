Phyllis Agnes Pollpeter, 79, of West Point, died at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the West Point Care Center in West Point.



Friends may call from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, with the Rev. Dennis Hoffman as celebrant. Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance.



A private family burial will follow the Mass of Christian Burial at Calvary Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store