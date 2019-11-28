|
Phyllis Ilene Benner, 81 of Keokuk, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Keokuk.
She was born Dec. 21, 1937, at her grandmother's house in rural Keokuk, the daughter of Jesse and Goldie Elston Hagmeier.
Phyllis graduated from Montrose High School in Montrose with the class of 1956.
On Dec. 8, 1956, she was united in marriage with Ed Benner in Montrose. They spent two years of their marriage in California, while Ed was stationed there. He survives.
She had been employed as a Kindergarten teacher by Keokuk Christian Academy for 23 years. It was a very rewarding job for her, as there were so many special memories.
She was a faithful member of New Testament Christian Church in Keokuk and taught Kindergarten and little kids Sunday school classes for many years. She was also a member of the Keokuk Garden Club where she had served as president, Montrose Girls Club, and Boys and Girls Horse Club, and was a 4-H leader.
Phyllis was very artistic and enjoyed glass etching and painting pictures of barns and mailboxes. She was a wonderful cook and baked amazing wedding cakes. She loved to garden and would work for hours on end in her vegetable garden and in her flower beds. Phyllis always grew beautiful flowers and loved to arrange them and show the arrangements at the Lee County Fair. Phyllis kept a very positive attitude all through her struggle with multiple myloma for the past seven years, all while loving the Lord, Jesus Christ. Luke 6:38 says "Give and it will be given to you."
Other survivors include one son, who is the light and love of her life, Chuck (Norma) Benner of Kahoka, Mo.; one sister, Karen (Jim) Moore of Downing, Mo.; and one brother, Ronnie (Kathy) Hagmeier of Montrose.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers, Freddie Hagmeier in infancy, Dale Hagmeier, Wayne Hagmeier, and Roy Hagmeier.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, at New Testament Christian Church in Keokuk, with the Rev. Gordon Blankenship and the Rev. Derek Olsen officiating.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Friday, at the church, with family meeting with friends at that time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may made to Keokuk Christian Academy.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019