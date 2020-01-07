|
Phyllis Jean Swisher, 86, a long-time resident of Keokuk and current resident of Tulsa, Okla., passed away at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, surrounded by the love of her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was born in Des Moines, on Oct. 15, 1933, to Harold and Laura White. She was the seventh of 10 children.
She had numerous jobs over the course of her life and enjoyed the opportunity to make new friends and acquaintances. She was a member of the Presbyterian faith and felt privileged and proud to be a citizen of the United States.
She is survived by one brother; five sons; 4 daughters-in-law; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Billy Swisher; and eight of her brothers and sisters.
The family will be hosting a memorial service at Calvary Four Square Church, 2020 Palean, Keokuk, at noon Saturday, Jan. 11. The memorial is open to family, friends and acquaintances who wish to join and share in celebrating her life.
DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers is assisting the family with arrangements.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020