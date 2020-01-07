Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Swisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Jean Swisher


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Jean Swisher Obituary
Phyllis Jean Swisher, 86, a long-time resident of Keokuk and current resident of Tulsa, Okla., passed away at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, surrounded by the love of her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Phyllis was born in Des Moines, on Oct. 15, 1933, to Harold and Laura White. She was the seventh of 10 children.

She had numerous jobs over the course of her life and enjoyed the opportunity to make new friends and acquaintances. She was a member of the Presbyterian faith and felt privileged and proud to be a citizen of the United States.

She is survived by one brother; five sons; 4 daughters-in-law; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Billy Swisher; and eight of her brothers and sisters.

The family will be hosting a memorial service at Calvary Four Square Church, 2020 Palean, Keokuk, at noon Saturday, Jan. 11. The memorial is open to family, friends and acquaintances who wish to join and share in celebrating her life.

DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -