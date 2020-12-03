Ramon D. Brown, 79 of Fort Madison passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:23 a.m. at his home.
He was born on Aug. 31, 1941 in Fort Madison to Roy L. and Ruth D. Helmick Brown. Ramon worked for the Fort Madison Water Department and retired as a janitor from the Lee County Offices. Ramon loved to collect things, especially eagles and owls. He also enjoyed working in his yard.
Survivors include nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Roy, Ron and Richard.
The graveside service will be held on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery with Rev. Les Featheringill officiating. There will be no formal visitation. King-Lynk Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
A memorial has been established for PAW Animal Shelter and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com