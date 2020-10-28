Randy K. "R.V." Vass, 65, of Adrian, Ill., died at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at UnityPoint - Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill.



Friends may call after 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo, Ill., where the family will be on hand from 5-7 p.m.



Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Harris Cemetery, near Dallas City, Ill. Friends are encouraged to wear their Cubs attire to the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store