1/
Randy K. Vass
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy K. "R.V." Vass, 65, of Adrian, Ill., died at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at UnityPoint - Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill.

Friends may call after 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo, Ill., where the family will be on hand from 5-7 p.m.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Harris Cemetery, near Dallas City, Ill. Friends are encouraged to wear their Cubs attire to the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home
2420 Young Street
Nauvoo, IL 62354
(217) 453-2420
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved