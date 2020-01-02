Home

More Obituaries for Randy Hasper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Lee Hasper


1955 - 2019
Randy Lee Hasper Obituary
Randy Lee Hasper, 64, of Keokuk, was found deceased Monday, December 30, 2019, in Keokuk.
Randy was born Aug. 25, 1955, at St. Joseph Hospital in Keokuk, to Charles Lee and Joy (Ruark) Hasper.
Randy graduated from Central Lee with the class of 1974. He has been a lifelong resident of the Montrose/Keokuk area. Randy worked production at Fruehauff and at Doyle Garage working on school buses.
When he wasn't working, Randy enjoyed deer hunting, camping, seeking the ever elusive mushroom, and fishing. He enjoyed being outside.
He is survived by his mother, Joy Hasper of Montrose; a daughter, Jessica Hasper of Donnellson; two grandchildren, Gavin and Greyson Hasper of Donnellson; a sister, Beth Hasper of Montrose; and a brother, Steve Hasper of Montrose.
Randy was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Per Randy's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
